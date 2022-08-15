OSP: 3 dead after crash on Hwy 101 near Lincoln City

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 101 Monday morning.

All lanes of Highway 101 are closed at milepost 122, just south of Lincoln City, after a two-vehicle crash occurred. Oregon State Police confirmed to FOX 12 that three people have died.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays. ODOT says crews are detouring traffic to Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles need to use an alternate route.

US 101 closed due to a crash at #GlenedenBeach, south of #Salishan, MP 122. We're detouring traffic to Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles need to use alt routes.



Expect a lengthy closure and watch out for response crews in the area. https://t.co/SsqxkwGpZQ for updates. — OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) August 15, 2022

No additional details about the crash have been released.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

