OSP: 3 dead after crash on Hwy 101 near Lincoln City

Oregon State Police report three dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 101.
Oregon State Police report three dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 101.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Highway 101 Monday morning.

All lanes of Highway 101 are closed at milepost 122, just south of Lincoln City, after a two-vehicle crash occurred. Oregon State Police confirmed to FOX 12 that three people have died.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays. ODOT says crews are detouring traffic to Gleneden Beach Loop. Commercial vehicles need to use an alternate route.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

