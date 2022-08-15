Pedestrian dies after walking into oncoming traffic in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in Klamath Falls left a pedestrian dead Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street. Their initial investigation showed that a man walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the westbound lane, where a Toyota pickup crashed into him.

Emergency personnel declared the man dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was not injured and cooperated with investigators.

OSP will release the name of the pedestrian after his family is notified.

