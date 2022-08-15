Portland is one of the best cities to survive a zombie apocalypse

A member of the undead stands in front of the Portland skyline on a cloudy day
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland residents can now celebrate being one of the top five cities in the country able to survive a zombie apocalypse.

In a new ranking by Lawn Love on which cities are most likely to survive armies of the undead, Portland comes in fourth place.

2022's best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse
2022's best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse(Lawn Love)

To come up with the ranking, 26 “key indicators” were examined like nearby military base access, hardware stores, and homes with basements.

Portland trailed only Honolulu, Salt Lake City, and Orlando on the list of 200 cities.

Meanwhile, locations around Las Vegas make up five of the lowest ranked cities.

