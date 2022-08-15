Southbound lanes of I-5 close after deadly crash north of Woodburn

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 are closed just north of Woodburn following a deadly crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the closure begins four miles north of Woodburn and is expected to last into rush hour.

ODOT asks drivers to take alternative routes to avoid the closure.

This is developing news and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Using a microsurfacing method, PBOT crews are able to repair a road within a few hours, keeping...
Northeast Portland’s Russell neighborhood can expect traffic delays due to road resurfacing
TEDx Portland apologizes for Betsy Johnson appearance
Betsy Johnson reportedly gathers enough votes for November election
A member of the undead stands in front of the Portland skyline on a cloudy day
Portland is one of the best cities to survive a zombie apocalypse
7 day forcast for western Oregon Monday 8/15/22
Warmer week ahead for western Oregon