Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.

Police said the two people in the vehicle fled the scene but were found soon after.

The fire has been extinguished and detectives are still investigating the event.

Smoke from the single vehicle crash Aug. 14 can be seen from down the street. (Gresham Fire)

