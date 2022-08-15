Warmer week ahead for western Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a mostly clear start to the week across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Patchy fog and low clouds are being observed along the coast, but shouldn’t be a huge story today. Expect to see another sunny day inland with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will range between the mid to upper 80s across our western valleys. The coast will experience another beautiful day in the 60s and low 70s.

The big story this week is the much-anticipated heat wave. Many of our cities will return to the low 90s on Tuesday, with the hottest weather expected Wednesday and Thursday.

A large ridge of high pressure will expand out of the Southwest and across much of the western United States. Temperatures will rise in to the mid to upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons, with warmer nights in the mid to upper 60s. Similar to last week, we will also have a monsoonal surge pushing in from the south. This will bring increasing clouds late Wednesday into Thursday, along with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for storms (as of now) seems to be along and east of the Cascades. However, an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out across our western valleys.

A big rush of marine air will push inland between Thursday night and Friday, cooling us down a bit and bringing at least a patchy marine layer. Highs will be noticeably cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. It looks like it’ll be a touch warmer though this upcoming weekend, with highs returning to about 90 each afternoon.

