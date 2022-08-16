1 dead after Marion County truck crash.

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies say one is dead in northern Marion County after two trucks collided on Tuesday morning.

The MCSO says emergency responders were dispatched just after 6:45 a.m. to the crash on Ehlen Road NE, east of Butteville Road NE near Donald, Oregon after a white 1999 Ford F-150, and a gray 2017 Ford F-350 had collided.

LifeFlight arrived to take the driver of the F-150 to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The F-150 driver was identified Tuesday afternoon as Joseph Haener, 41, of Aurora.

The driver of the F-350, a 40-year-old-man from McMinnville, is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

MCSO says investigators have learned Haener was heading westbound on Ehlen Road prior to the crash and was attempting to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. Haener was then struck by the oncoming F-350, traveling eastbound.

No passengers were involved in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.