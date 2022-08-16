Body recovered from Cowlitz River identified as 32-year-old Kelso man

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body recovered from the Cowlitz River last week has been positively identified, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Ray Hughes, 32, was listed as a missing person after he attempted to cross the Cowlitz River near the 800 block of Westside Highway on Aug. 3. Hughes went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue crews did not locate Hughes at the time.

The sheriff’s office said Hughes’ body was recovered on Aug. 10 from the river in Longview.

The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office determined his cause of death was fresh water drowning and was an accident. The sheriff’s office said results from a toxicology report are pending.

