Car thief injures victim in hit-and-run during escape

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a red Toyota Camry after a suspect stole a car and ran over the victim with it Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast 40th Avenue and Northeast 47th Street just before 8 a.m. and found a pedestrian had been injured in a hit-and-run.

Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect stole the red 2010 Toyota Camry Sedan and hit the owner of the car during the escape.

The car’s owner, Joseph Lutz, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The car, with Washington License Plate BKP4080, was last seen speeding South down Northeast 40th Avenue. It should have damage on the front or front passenger side of the car.

Police ask anyone who sees the car to call 911 immediately and to not approach. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Patrick Spak at patrick.spak@clark.wa.gov or (564) 397-4597, reference case number 22007866.

