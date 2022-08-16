Caught on Camera: Attempted arson targets home of elderly Portlanders

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland couple says they have been harassed by a group of people for the last few weeks, but that it escalated early Monday morning when individuals tried to light one of their parent’s homes on fire.

“We just want some help,” said Mackie Duong. “We just want some protection for my family. Something.”

Duong says the harassment started earlier this month.

“We had three guys come into our driveway,” said Duong. “They grabbed rocks from our garden and a piece of 2x4 from the front of the house too. They threw one rock through the front door. Then with the wooden pieces they smashed this window and this window.”

Following that incident and another that left car tires slashed, Duong installed security cameras at his parent’s home. Despite the cameras, individuals came back early Monday morning.

“I got a call from ADT,” said Duong. “I didn’t bother picking it up because I knew something was up. So I checked my camera and saw two guys standing right here by the front door. One had a fuel container splashing gas everywhere. I had my wife call my parents. They tried to throw a paper towel or a piece of something that was lit on fire in here. There was gas everywhere, the oil container or gas container was here. My dad deflected it somehow and it went back out.”

Duong says three reports have been filed with Portland Police but it’s led nowhere.

“We haven’t been getting any help. I even asked them what I should do in the meantime with my parents here. They are so exposed and so vulnerable. They told me to find a place for them to go. There’s nothing they can do to help us out.”

Duong says until they get help from authorities, they are considering asking friends to help watch their parent’s home since they cannot move their parents due to health reasons. They say they know who is targeting them and are asking them to stop.

“We are not doing anything to you guys,” Duong said. “We just want to be at peace. Leave us alone. My parents live here. I don’t live here. We just want to live. We don’t want any trouble.”

FOX12 did reach out to Portland Police for information and updates regarding the three police reports that have been filed but have not received a response at this time.

