E-bike stolen from Portland nonprofit working to clean up the streets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit that works to clean up trash around the Portland metro area is without an important tool after someone stole their e-bike.

Ground Score says on Friday morning their coordinator went to open up their Northeast Portland office for the day and saw the door was pushed in.

When they got inside, they realized their e-bike was missing along with a couple of tablets.

The nonprofit says it’s a big blow because the program also offers work opportunities to those looking to get back on their feet who may not be able to drive but still need to get around to work.

“This is a big loss for us, it puts us behind a little bit. We understand desperation with everything going on, it’s just really hard,” says Ground Score co-founder Barbra Weber. “I just say to the person who took it--- if you’re angry at us, OK. Things happen, right? But you’re hurting so many other people.”

Weber says she hopes someone returns the bike, no questions asked, so they can get back to cleaning up the community.

If you know anything about what happened, Portland police would like to hear from you.

