Hot weather through midweek, then cooler

Warm summer weather continues this week with very hot weather midweek. Tomorrow and late week will feature more reasonable temperatures mainly in the 80s. There’s little/no thunderstorm threat west of the Cascades this week, but a few will pop up over/east of the Cascades Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

A weak push of marine air inland tonight means some of us in the metro area wake up to low clouds; it’s most likely east of I-5 and in Clark County. By afternoon it’ll be sunny and warm again, right on the edge of “hot” with highs around 90.

Wednesday and Thursday will be blazing hot with highs well into the 90s. There should be enough cloud cover to keep us below 100 degrees, but both days will be close!

A major push of ocean air pours inland Thursday night, ending the hot weather. There’s no rain in sight, or through at least the early to middle of NEXT week.

