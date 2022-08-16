House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas.

Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search.

There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house.

It appeared that some of the fire made it onto the home’s siding and roof line as well.

Here are Clackamas Fire crews performing an initial 360 at a residential fire yesterday in Clackamas, Oregon. Shortly after, firefighters go to work venting the structure and performing an initial search. They made quick work of the incident. There were no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/ygdwEwuVr1 — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) August 16, 2022

