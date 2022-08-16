House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported

A house fire in Clackamas, Oregon on Monday Aug. 16, 2022.
A house fire in Clackamas, Oregon on Monday Aug. 16, 2022.(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:11 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A house went up in flames Monday in Clackamas.

Crews reportedly made quick work of the structure fire and performed a search.

There were no injuries reported. But video released by the department showed large orange flames engulfing the back porch of the house.

It appeared that some of the fire made it onto the home’s siding and roof line as well.

