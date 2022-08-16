I-5 crash with semi-truck leaves man dead and one injured

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 near milepost 277 left a man dead and a kid injured Monday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.

At about 2:40 p.m., Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a call of a Honda Civic that crashed into a 2015 Freightliner semi-truck with a trailer.

The Honda was driving southbound when it made a lane change into the path of the semi-truck. Emergency personnel declared the driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Jacob Hernandez-Arellano of Salem, dead at the scene. An underage passenger was also taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured. I-5 South was closed for about two and a half hours.

