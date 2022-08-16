Investigation underway after man found dead on Hwy 30 in Clatsop County

Maroon Mercedes passenger car
Maroon Mercedes passenger car(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:11 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

On Saturday, at about 2:30 a.m., troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. OSP said troopers arrived to the scene and found 32-year-old Keith Lilly dead. OSP has not said how the man died.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference case number SP22-210574.

OSP said there is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wilbur Slockish Jr., a river chief of the Klickitat Band of the Yakama Nation, stands for a...
Native American chief shot at, imprisoned for fishing in the Columbia River
'It's Rainin' Love' mural
Tech and art come together in Portland’s newest mural ‘It’s Rainin’ Love’
Tech and art come together in Portland's newest mural 'It's Rainin' Love'
Tech and art come together in Portland's newest mural 'It's Rainin' Love'
An Oregon State Police cruiser entered in a nationwide contest to determine the best highway...
I-5 crash with semi-truck leaves man dead and one injured