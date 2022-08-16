Investigation underway after man found dead on Hwy 30 in Clatsop County

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a Portland man was found dead on Highway 30 early Saturday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

On Saturday, at about 2:30 a.m., troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. OSP said troopers arrived to the scene and found 32-year-old Keith Lilly dead. OSP has not said how the man died.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in the area to contact Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference case number SP22-210574.

OSP said there is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.

