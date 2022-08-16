Kindy Academy in Beaverton preparing kids for first day of school

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The start of a new school year is just around the corner, and many young kids will be in a classroom for the first time ever.

The Kindy Academy at Elmonica Elementary in the Beaverton School District is helping prepare anxious parents and eager little ones for what school life is like before the official first day.

“How to use the bathroom in a public school. How do you walk in line. How do you sit in the chair. How do you sit on the carpet. How do you play nicely with your friends. How do you make friends,” explained Aimee Jones-Suematsu, kindergarten teacher.

They start with a breakfast snack where that is even a lesson in being in a cafeteria and learning to ask for help.

“It’s okay to say excuse me or even asking a friend, ‘I don’t know how to open this, can you help me?’ And just teaching them the phrases and the wording,” Jones-Suematsu said.

It’s then off to a classroom. They’ll also have recess and lunch.

The goal of these four days at Kindy Academy is to teach the kids how to “do kindergarten,” especially for those who may not have had the opportunity to attend a pre-K school.

“It’s a really great opportunity. Ariel particularly struggles with change, so I definitely signed her up for it right away because I though it would help her,” said mom Alyssah Wilkinson.

Not every Beaverton district school has a Kindy Academy, but the number is expanding every year.

“Definitely the students that come to the academy, even though it’s so short, they come to the first day of school just ready, they’re comfortable. They already know some people. There’s a lot less tears,” said Jones-Suematsu.

Beaverton school district administrators say no matter which school your child will attend, it’s very important to get them registered for the new school year now, and not wait until just before school starts in September.

