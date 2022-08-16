Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with vehicle in SE Portland.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Major Crash Team is investigating after a motorcyclist and a car collided at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Flavel Street.

The Portland Police Bureau says the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the motorcyclist on the ground, suffering from “significant injuries.”

Officers requested the Major Crash Team respond and the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital. No current condition was given.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

