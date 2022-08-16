Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St.

The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.

On July 10, a portable tiny home mysteriously burned down a few blocks north at SE 82nd and Lafayette.

Residents nearby say they believe people experiencing homelessness and living in encampments or portable tiny homes are being violently targeted through homemade bombs or by people lighting encampments on fire.

Tyler Sietz lives in the immediate area of the food cart pod that had the bomb scare this past weekend, as well as the tiny home that burned down on SE 82nd and Lafayette. Sietz and had just moved into his new house in early July when the tiny home mysteriously went up in flames.

“I was down with my Uhaul down the street we took a left,” said Sietz. “And we just saw the encampment burned up after but a few days before we had seen it just fine.

Fire officials say that the cause of this fire is undetermined, and that there were no indications of an explosion that started the fire.

But Sietz says random explosions happen frequently this area. He says he and other residents believe people could be targeting those experiencing homelessness.

“It’s crazy to see what people are doing to like you know protect their stuff, I mean it’s not good, like nobody’s worth property,” said Sietz. “I think people are just tired, nothing is happening.”

