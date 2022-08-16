Oregon man gets federal prison time after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Monday, a man from Oregon was given a federal prison sentence for kidnapping and taking his ex-girlfriend from her home in Ilwaco, Washington, to Rainier, Oregon.

A Rainier resident named James Donald Cooley, 61, was given a sentence of 120 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Court records show that on May 18, 2020, Cooley made a trip from his home in Rainier to the home of his ex-girlfriend in Ilwaco. After leaving his car parked on the shoulder of Highway 101 close to his ex’s house Cooley confronted the woman. After securing the woman’s hands with zip ties, Cooley took hold of her arms and pulled her toward the highway.

Then, Cooley dragged the woman several hundred feet to his car, held a knife to her throat, pushed her into the backseat, and started to drive back to Rainier while making death threats.

Cooley’s sister, who also resides in Rainier, saw his ex-girlfriend there when Cooley arrived at his home. The former girlfriend confided in Cooley’s sister that she thought Cooley would murder her. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately by Cooley’s sister to report the event and deputies arrived and took Cooley into custody.

By criminal complaint, Cooley was accused of kidnapping on June 17, 2020. Cooley waived the indictment and entered a guilty plea to the sole charge on February 11, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.