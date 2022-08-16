Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising temperatures

Trash collection schedule has been changed. (Source: Pixabay)
Trash collection schedule has been changed. (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out one day early this week due to high temperatures.

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.

“We are asking our residential customers to keep our drivers safe by placing carts at the curb the night before,” said Josh Brown, district manager for Waste Connections. “Our drivers work 10 to 11 hour days. Allowing drivers to start collection early will get them off the streets earlier and reduce the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

If your garbage pickup is missed, you’re asked to contact the garbage and recycling company directly.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-day Forecast
Two hot days ahead for Portland metro area
Tristian Witt
Vancouver police seek help finding missing teen with autism
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver.
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heatwave
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heatwave.
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heat wave