Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising tempretures

Trash collection schedule has been changed. (Source: Pixabay)
Trash collection schedule has been changed. (Source: Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:56 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out a day early this week due to high temperatures.

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.

“We are asking our residential customers to keep our drivers safe by placing carts at the curb the night before,” said Josh Brown, district manager for Waste Connections. “Our drivers work 10 to 11 hour days. Allowing drivers to start collection early will get them off the streets earlier and reduce the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

If your garbage pickup is missed, you’re asked to contact the garbage and recycling company directly.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Authorities warn potent ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is spreading on the West Coast after bag seized in Portland
CORRECTS AMOUNT IN SETTLEMENT - FILE - An employee walks near an entrance to Western State...
Washington pays $2M to workers assaulted at psychiatric hospital
1 dead after Marion County truck crash.
1 dead after Marion County truck crash
A house fire in Clackamas, Oregon on Monday Aug. 16, 2022.
House goes up in flames in Clackamas, no injuries reported