Portland garbage pickup changes due to rising tempretures

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland residents are being asked to set their garbage cans out a day early this week due to high temperatures.

The Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability said Tuesday that because of weather, collections may happen earlier than usual Wednesday and Thursday. This includes the collection of garbage, recycling and compost.

“We are asking our residential customers to keep our drivers safe by placing carts at the curb the night before,” said Josh Brown, district manager for Waste Connections. “Our drivers work 10 to 11 hour days. Allowing drivers to start collection early will get them off the streets earlier and reduce the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

If your garbage pickup is missed, you’re asked to contact the garbage and recycling company directly.

