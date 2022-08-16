Portland man says his Kia Soul was stolen after TikTok challenge went viral.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Some Kia owners are taking precautions following a TikTok challenge. The challenge seems to be encouraging people to steal Kia vehicles, and the car manufacturer is taking notice.

North Portland resident Joseph Conroy had his Kia Soul stolen last Friday. He says that through the TikTok challenge, “Individuals have taught people how to easily break into these vehicles and steal them.”

The car manufacturer say thieves are targeting vehicles without engine immobilizer.

A statement from Kia says, “While no car can be made theft-proof, criminals are seeking vehicles solely equipped with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition system. The majority of Kia vehicles in the United States are equipped with a key fob and “push-to-start” system, making them more difficult to steal. All 2022 Kia models and trims have an immobilizer applied either at the beginning of the model year or as a running change.”

Kia America says it has provided steering wheel lock devices at no cost to police in affected areas to deter vandalism and theft. The locks are for distribution to Kia owners whose vehicles are not originally equipped with an immobilizer. If you have any questions you can contact the Kia Consumer Assistance Center at 1-800-333-4542.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.