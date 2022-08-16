Scorching hot next two days

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Tuesday is our second hot day in what should end up being a four-day heatwave. Temperatures are topping out right around 90 degrees once again.

A strong dome of high pressure with very hot air moves directly overhead the next two days. IF skies stay sunny (they probably won’t), we could have two days in the low 100s in Portland. Instead, high clouds show up tomorrow afternoon and linger at times through Thursday. That should keep us just under 100 degrees both days. Regardless, we’ve got two scorching hot days ahead.

Lots of cloud cover tomorrow night may only allow temperatures to dip to around 70 degrees, a record warm temperature for Thursday’s date. Sleeping will be very uncomfortable that night.

There is a chance a thunderstorm pops up over the Cascades anytime tomorrow evening through Thursday. It appears there is a chance of a thunderstorm developing west of the Cascades, but we’ll be watching that closely.

A major push of marine air cools us back into the 80s Thursday and beyond, but temperatures remain warmer than normal through the next 7-10 days. There’s no sign of rain during this time.

