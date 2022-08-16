Tech and art come together in Portland’s newest mural ‘It’s Rainin’ Love’

The newest mural in Old Town Portland makes beautiful music!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The newest mural in Old Town Portland makes beautiful music!

Singing a song performed by Portland Gay Men’s Chorus, Portland Lesbian Choir and Maybelle Community Singers, ‘It’s Rainin’ Love’ hopes to foster community and create connection.

“It’s Rainin’ Love” is located on NW Couch Street, between Broadway and 6th.

