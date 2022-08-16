Trailer containing belongings stolen from newly-married couple in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - FOX 12′s Most Wanted stole a trailer from a Vancouver neighborhood over the weekend, and it turns out it was stolen from a couple who just tied the knot.

Rich and Kristina Williams got married three weeks ago and married life was going well until someone stole their 28-foot snowmobile trailer.

“They got away with a lot of personal belongings that meant a lot to us,” Rich said.

The Williams’ were keeping the trailer at a friend’s house for just a few days, near North Devine Road and Idaho Street. The plan was to fill it up with Kristina’s things before they move to Idaho. But early Saturday morning, they say someone swiped the trailer.

“Lots of helmets, lot of goggles for everyone, boots, riding gear for MX, and then she started to load her snowshoes and backcountry gear in there as well,” Rich said.

Kristina posted about the theft on social media and said she quickly realized she’s not alone.

“A lot of this is, people are finding other people’s stuff, you know, it’s getting put out there on social media platforms where they look for stolen cars, and that’s been pretty successful,” she said. “It’s nice to know that people are out there looking for that stuff and care.”

Replacing the trailer won’t be easy.

“The trailer alone replacement is about $25,000,” Rich said.

Luckily, they have insurance and they’re just glad no one was hurt. Rich says he’s walking away from this experience with this in mind.

“In the future, I’m gonna not leave any easy, low hanging fruit for them,” he said.

Anyone who sees the trailer or knows where it is, please call Vancouver police.

