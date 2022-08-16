TriMet gets $5.6 million in federal grants for upgrades at Beaverton Transit Center

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet received a $5.6 million federal grant to reshape bus layover areas and upgrade operator break facilities in Beaverton.

The upgrades are slated for the Beaverton Transit Center. It comes from $1.66 billion in grants awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to 150 transit agencies across the country and is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

The Beaverton Transit Center dates back to the mid-’80s and is due for an upgrade, according to a news release from TriMet on Tuesday. The improvements will update the transit center’s facilities and layout. The emphasis will be on operator and rider comfort and improving access to a bustling transit hub in an area that’s changed considerably since it opened in the late 1980s.

Construction is expected to begin in the early spring of 2025 and wrap up about a year later. While the FTA’s grant will pay for the bulk of the $6.9 million project, the remainder of TriMet’s funding will come from Statewide Transportation Improvement Funds (STIF).

TriMet said the renovations will help support better bus operations and planned service upgrades for the Portland region. That will include space to accommodate new electric buses in the future.

TriMet continues to expand its fleet of electric buses. In April, TriMet’s Board of Directors approved the first bulk order purchase of 24 zero-emissions buses. That represented our single largest investment in electric bus technology to date and a significant step toward transitioning to a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040.

