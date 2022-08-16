Pickup stolen in North Portland with dog, handgun inside
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pickup truck was stolen Tuesday with a 6-month-old dog inside, according to Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.
Lola, the dog, was in the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon.
The truck has a headache rack and HTX Pilot service sticks on the side windows. It has a Texas license plate PXL2272.
The truck was stolen with a handgun inside. Police ask anyone who sees the car to not approach and to call 911 instead.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.