Pickup stolen in North Portland with dog, handgun inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pickup truck was stolen Tuesday with a 6-month-old dog inside, according to Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.

Lola, the dog, was in the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon.

Help us find 6 mo. old “Lola” and the stolen pickup truck she was in. The blue 2016 Dodge 1500 crew cab with headache rack and HTX Pilot Services stickers on the side windows was taken from the Cascade Station parking lot at noon. Texas Plate-PXL2272 on the truck. Case 22-220560 pic.twitter.com/4zwNqt4r5O — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) August 16, 2022

The truck has a headache rack and HTX Pilot service sticks on the side windows. It has a Texas license plate PXL2272.

The truck was stolen with a handgun inside. Police ask anyone who sees the car to not approach and to call 911 instead.

There is also a sign on the top that says, “Oversized load.” The owner is from out of town and appreciates everyone’s help trying to find his truck and puppy. — PPB North Precinct (@ppbnorth) August 16, 2022

