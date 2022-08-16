Pickup stolen in North Portland with dog, handgun inside

Truck was stolen with dog, handgun inside
Truck was stolen with dog, handgun inside(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pickup truck was stolen Tuesday with a 6-month-old dog inside, according to Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct.

Lola, the dog, was in the blue 2016 Doge 1500 crew cab parked at Cascade Station when the truck was stolen at noon.

The truck has a headache rack and HTX Pilot service sticks on the side windows. It has a Texas license plate PXL2272.

The truck was stolen with a handgun inside. Police ask anyone who sees the car to not approach and to call 911 instead.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

University of Oregon
University of Oregon names interim president
TriMet bus
TriMet gets $5.6 million in federal grants for upgrades at Beaverton Transit Center
Kindy Academy at Elmonica Elementary
Kindy Academy in Beaverton preparing kids for first day of school
Kindy Academy in Beaverton preparing kids for first day of school