University of Oregon names interim president

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday named an interim president in the wake of President Michael Schill announcing his departure.

The university’s Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as president, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Schill is leaving the university, located in Eugene, after seven years to become Northwestern University’s president.

“Patrick is well-positioned to ensure the university doesn’t skip a beat in the coming academic year,” University Board Chair Ginevra Ralph said Tuesday.

Schill’s last day is Friday but he’ll serve as an advisor to Phillips until Sept. 11. Phillips will officially step into the interim role on Saturday.

“This job has been so much more than a job for me. It’s been a personal joy, and it’s been an incredible professional experience also,” Schill said.

The board will discuss the search process and timeline to hire its next permanent president at its September meeting.

“I could not be more firmly committed to this role as interim president, and I will invest all my energy to help define how we can best serve our broader role as a university in the state that is completely authentic to the University of Oregon,” Phillips said.

