Victims ID’d in deadly crash of stolen vehicle on Highway 293

WASCO COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police have identified two people who were found dead in a stolen car off Highway 293 on Wednesday.

OSP says Elijah Wilson, 23, of Salem, was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound when it left the road near milepost 8 and went down the embankment where it crashed into a tree.

Around 6:30 p.m., first responders arrived and found Wilson and his passenger, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott of Newberg dead in the vehicle.

Investigators say the tree was on private property and the landowner discovered the crash. The time of the crash is unknown.

OSP learned the car had been reported stolen the day before the crash from Fossil.

