16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest.

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.

Deputies said soon after, the car abruptly stopped, and the driver exited and began running. The deputy in pursuit noticed the driver with a handgun, placing it in their waistband. Officials say multiple other people ran from the vehicle as well.

After a brief foot chase, the suspect was captured, cooperating with deputies. A search of the area with help from Vancouver Police Department K9 led to recovery of the handgun and a 30-round magazine.

After analysis, investigators discovered the handgun had been modified to be fully automatic.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and unlawful firearm possession. He was booked into Clark County Juvenile Justice Center.

While searching the vehicle, deputies recovered ballistic body armor as well as two more handguns, both reported stolen, one from local law enforcement.

