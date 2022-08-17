3 dead, 1 critically injured in suspected DUII crash in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three passengers were killed and a driver is in critical condition after a crash late Tuesday night, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he saw debris in the roadway. Upon further inspection, the deputy found a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.

Two passengers, identified as 20-year-old Janeva Hodgson, of Myrtle Creek, and 16-year-old Kiya Speckman, of Riddle, were ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, identified as 18-year-old Caleb Hodgson, was found dead inside the car.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Uriah Carleton, of Roseburg, was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital for treatment. Carleton is said to be in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, impairment is suspected in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.