Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort

UMATILLA, Ore. (KPTV) - A shootout with police at Wildhorse Casino and Resort left the shooter and a bystander injured Wednesday afternoon.

The Umatilla Confederated Tribes said police intercepted an armed gunman at the door. A shootout with police resulted in a bystander and the suspect getting shot. The conditions of the bystander and suspect are not yet known.

The FBI as well as the local Pendleton Police are assisting in the investigation.

Officials say one bystander was shot, their condition is unknown at this time. They are asking the public to stay away from the casino and resort area at this time as they continue their investigation. @fox12oregon https://t.co/XbiDrgyRfv — Chandler Watkins (@CWatkinsNews) August 17, 2022

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

We are asking the public to please stay away from the casino & resort area at this time while officials continue to evaluate the situation and conduct their investigation. More Details are forthcoming. Please standby. — Umatilla Confederated Tribes (@1855CTUIR) August 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.