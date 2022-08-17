Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UMATILLA, Ore. (KPTV) - A shootout with police at Wildhorse Casino and Resort left the shooter and a bystander injured Wednesday afternoon.
The Umatilla Confederated Tribes said police intercepted an armed gunman at the door. A shootout with police resulted in a bystander and the suspect getting shot. The conditions of the bystander and suspect are not yet known.
The FBI as well as the local Pendleton Police are assisting in the investigation.
This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.
