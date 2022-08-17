Suspect, bystander injured in shootout at Wildhorse Casino and Resort

Active shooter taken into custody at Wildhorse casino and resort, bystander injured
Active shooter taken into custody at Wildhorse casino and resort, bystander injured(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:46 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UMATILLA, Ore. (KPTV) - A shootout with police at Wildhorse Casino and Resort left the shooter and a bystander injured Wednesday afternoon.

The Umatilla Confederated Tribes said police intercepted an armed gunman at the door. A shootout with police resulted in a bystander and the suspect getting shot. The conditions of the bystander and suspect are not yet known.

The FBI as well as the local Pendleton Police are assisting in the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Parks & Recreation.
Portland Parks & Rec. introduces price reducing membership program
Stock photo.
Bend-area bird flu quarantine lifted
Hikers rescued after 19-hour mission in Boulder Creek Wilderness
Hikers rescued after 19-hour mission in Boulder Creek Wilderness
File Photo
Oregon is one of the top 10 states for teacher pay