Autistic teen reported missing in Vancouver has been found

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found.

Tristian Witt, 16, left his home in Vancouver at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, Witt is autistic and suffers from disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. He is also dependent on medication.

Witt was considered a high-risk missing person.

Police reported Wednesday afternoon that Witt had returned home. No other details were released.

