Bend-area bird flu quarantine lifted

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional bird flu quarantine in Deschutes County on Wednesday.

The quarantine was established on July 12 when avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a backyard flock of chickens and ducks.

Because the flock was producing eggs for local sales, Oregon law required a regional quarantine for all avian species and related traffic. This area included the city of Bend and the southern half of Redmond, according to the ODA.

After the ODA euthanized and disposed of the affected birds and completed two rounds of monitoring the area for any further outbreaks, the ODA determined it was safe to lift the quarantine.

The ODA asked all backyard poultry owners to keep domesticated birds separate from wild birds and waterfowl. Anyone with birds that appear sick or have died of respiratory or neurological disease, please call 503-986-471 or email AHHotline@oda.oregon.gov.

Poultry owners can visit this map to see all active outbreak areas.

