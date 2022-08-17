Corpse flower at WSU Vancouver officially in bloom

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The corpse flower at Washington State University Vancouver is officially in bloom.

The rare corpse flower - known as Titan VanCoug on campus - got its name because it smells like a decomposing animal or rotting fish. It will be on display outside the greenhouse at the east end of the Science and Engineering Building.

The flower first bloomed in 2019 and attracted a huge crowd. The university says about 20,000 people came to see the flower.

Just last week, FOX 12 spoke with Professor Steve Sylvester who first planted the flower’s seed about 20 years ago. Sylvester says waiting 17 years for the first bloom was worth the wait.

People can see - and smell - the flower from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday only. Admission and parking will be free, but only on Wednesday.

According to the university, the bloom will last 24 to 48 hours. You can also see Titan VanCoug via webcam here.

