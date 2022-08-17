Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver

Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver.
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole before rolling into a Vancouver house on Tuesday.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 2600 block of NE 99th Street around 5:18 p.m.

Responding personnel found the driver, Cody L. Allen, 23 of Vancouver, had been thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Northeast 99th Street will remain closed for several hours while the utility pole is replaced. The crash in still being investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

