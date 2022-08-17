Fire at Seaside duplex displaces 6 people

SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire at a duplex in Seaside on Tuesday has left six people without their home.

Just after 9 p.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue were called out to a fire at 1136 Avenue B. Officials said Seaside police officers were first on scene and safely evacuated all residents.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one side of the duplex. Crews remained on scene until 12:30 a.m.

Six people for both sides of the duplex were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

Officials said the fire was determined to be unintentional, but did not say what the exact cause of the fire was.

Seaside Fire & Rescue was helped at the scene by fire departments from Gearhart, Cannon Beach and Hamlet.

