Geomagnetic storm could cause northern lights to be visible in northern Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From coast to coast through Friday, a solar storm slamming Earth is anticipated to put on a spectacular show of the northern lights.

A Geomagnetic Storm Warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It anticipates that North America will see the greatest effects on Thursday, but warns that any day through the end of the workweek might be affected.

NOAA says an aurora may be seen as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and northern Oregon.

FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says that there are no guarantees that northern Oregon will be able to see the Northern Lights. But there is a chance.

“They might show up for three minutes and then be gone the other six hours of darkness. Or not show up at all,” said Nelsen.

The best times to view the aurora, if it shows up at all, will be between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Although most of the effects are now anticipated to be moderate, there is a risk that the event might reach level 3 of the severity scale for geomagnetic storms.

At level 3, NOAA issues warnings that satellite anomalies, power grid oscillations, and temporary failure or deterioration of radio and GPS signals are all conceivable.

