Hikers rescued after 19-hour mission in Boulder Creek Wilderness

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Search and Rescue team rescued two hikers rescued Tuesday after they activated an SOS notification on a SPOT device the day before, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:15 p.m. Monday, dispatchers received the SOS notification from the two hikers in the middle of the Boulder Creek Wilderness area in the Umpqua National Forest.

Because of the terrain and the location of the hikers, it took search and rescue crews until 7:30 p.m. to reach the hikers. The two women were found slightly dehydrated and unprepared but stable.

Searches gave the hikers food, water and clothes before taking them out to a trail where horseback teams were waiting. Because of the rough terrain, downed trees and darkness, it took them about seven and a half hours to get to reach the horses.

The hikers made it out safely on horseback at about 7:30 am Tuesday morning. The total mission took over 19 hours.

“The volunteers of Douglas County Search and Rescue and our partner agencies work and train hard for these types of missions and their efforts show,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this team.”

Search and Rescue provided some tips to be better prepared for outdoor adventures.

1. Be prepared with knowledge and gear. Become self-reliant by learning about the terrain, conditions, local weather and your equipment before you set out.

2. Share your plans. Tell someone where you are going, where you plan to hike or recreate, when you will return and your plan for emergencies. Leave a map, if possible.

3. Stay together. When you start as a group, stay as a group and end as a group. Pace your adventure to the slowest person.

4. Know when to turn back. Weather changes come quickly in the mountains. Fatigue and unexpected conditions can also affect your adventure. Know your limitations and when to postpone the trip. The outdoors will be there another day.

5. Plan for emergencies. Whether you are out for an hour or a multi-day trip, an injury, severe weather or wrong turn could become life-threatening. Don’t assume you will be rescued; know how to rescue yourself. Always carry equipment in case you have to spend the night. Have food, water, shelter and weather-appropriate clothing. Carry a first aid kit and a

6. Communication devices. A cell phone alone does not suffice as an emergency plan. A large portion of our remote areas do not have cell phone coverage. Whichever communication device you decide to carry, make sure you have sufficient power. An alternate power supply is a good idea. If you choose to recreate alone, satellite communication/tracking devices or personal locator beacons are a valuable tool and provide rescuers a better opportunity to find you.

