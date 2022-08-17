Man dies after crashing into utility pole, house in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a utility pole before rolling into a Vancouver house on Tuesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the 2600 block of Northeast 99th Street around 5:18 p.m.

Responding personnel found the driver, Cody L. Allen, 23 of Vancouver, had been thrown from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Northeast 99th Street was closed for several hours while the utility pole is replaced. The crash in still being investigated by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

