Oregon fire update: Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - With a red flag warning in place for southwest Oregon, firefighters may face wind gusts and lightning Wednesday, according to the Northwest Incident Management Team 10.

“Every firefighter needs to be prepared for changing conditions like rolling debris on steep slopes and possible spot fires,” said Incident Commander Alan Lawson.

For public safety information, people can visit this official website or follow the wildfire Facebook page.

Windigo Fire:

Located 20 miles southwest of La Pine, 85% contained. Approximately 1 1/2 square miles.

Crews are working with advisors to limit damage to natural resources and complete repair work to reduce post-fire erosion damage to roads and other systems.

Potter Fire:

Located 8 miles northeast of Toketee Lake, zero % contained. Approximately 473 acres.

On the south flank of the fire, firefighters are working to clear vegetation away from Forest Road 2154 as an indirect fireline and are scouting for possible opportunities to build firelines on the east flank.

Big Swamp Fire:

Located 6.5 miles north of Lemolo Lake, zero % contained. Approximately 121 acres.

Firefighters strengthened the line along the east flank of the fire and are working to establish a fireline down to the Middle Fork of the Willamette River. Mop up operations continue on the south and western portions of the fire.

Windigo-Potter-Big Swamp map. (Northwest Incident Management Team 10)

