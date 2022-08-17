Oregon is one of the top 10 states for teacher pay

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of students going back to school soon, we’re looking at what states pay their teachers and it turns out Oregon ranks in the top 10.

A new study determined the states with the best pay for teachers by comparing the average teacher salary in the state with the average salary for all other occupations.

Pennsylvania (teachers earn 28.5% more than the state’s average salary). California (teachers earn 25.4% more than the state’s average salary). New York (teachers earn 24.5% more than the state’s average salary). Rhode Island (teachers earn 22.3% more than the state’s average salary). Connecticut (teachers earn 20.6% more than the state’s average salary). Hawaii (teachers earn 18.7% more than the state’s average salary). Massachusetts (teachers earn 18.3% more than the state’s average salary). Michigan (teachers earn 16.5% more than the state’s average salary). Oregon (teachers earn 16.3% more than the state’s average salary). Illinois (teachers earn 16.2% more than the state’s average salary).

The data shows Oregon teachers make the ninth best pay in the United States, with 16.3% more than the state’s average salary.

Washington D.C. ranked dead last for teacher pay, with an average teacher salary that’s 18% less than the state’s average salary.

Nationally, teachers earn 11% more than the average salary for all occupations. The national average salary for teachers is $65,090.

For more information on teacher pay in each state, go here.

