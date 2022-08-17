Oregon is one of the top 10 states for teacher pay
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In honor of students going back to school soon, we’re looking at what states pay their teachers and it turns out Oregon ranks in the top 10.
A new study determined the states with the best pay for teachers by comparing the average teacher salary in the state with the average salary for all other occupations.
- Pennsylvania (teachers earn 28.5% more than the state’s average salary).
- California (teachers earn 25.4% more than the state’s average salary).
- New York (teachers earn 24.5% more than the state’s average salary).
- Rhode Island (teachers earn 22.3% more than the state’s average salary).
- Connecticut (teachers earn 20.6% more than the state’s average salary).
- Hawaii (teachers earn 18.7% more than the state’s average salary).
- Massachusetts (teachers earn 18.3% more than the state’s average salary).
- Michigan (teachers earn 16.5% more than the state’s average salary).
- Oregon (teachers earn 16.3% more than the state’s average salary).
- Illinois (teachers earn 16.2% more than the state’s average salary).
The data shows Oregon teachers make the ninth best pay in the United States, with 16.3% more than the state’s average salary.
Washington D.C. ranked dead last for teacher pay, with an average teacher salary that’s 18% less than the state’s average salary.
Nationally, teachers earn 11% more than the average salary for all occupations. The national average salary for teachers is $65,090.
For more information on teacher pay in each state, go here.
