Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heatwave

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Trees give us much needed shade during the summer, but how can you keep them healthy amid heat waves?

“The first and foremost thing that I tell people is that their trees need water,” said Chris Ruvelcaba, the owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service. “I would say a majority of the calls we have been getting are people that think their trees are dying because they are turning brown, they are losing limbs, or they start to look dead. We will send an arborist out and they’ll see the trees aren’t dead, they’re just thirsty. They just want some water.”

When trees don’t get enough water, he says it can lead to several secondary problems like infestation, pathogens, or infections. One way to make sure your trees get enough water is with a root irrigator, which typically retails for $30-$40.

“The best way to water a tree is not actually with a garden hose, it’s with a root irrigator,” said Ruvelcaba. “The right way to water trees is a way we call ‘low and slow’, just like you’re cooking a brisket. So watering deep inside the root zone for a long period of time. It just hooks up to a regular garden hose. What you will want to do is find the tree’s drip line. So look at the tree’s canopy and how far out it goes. Where the water would hit the end of the branch and drop, that’s the drop line. That’s also considered the root zone for most trees.”

Ruvelcaba says depending on the weather, it’s best to give your trees an hour or two of water two to three times a week. One of the best ways to make sure your trees retain water is proper mulching.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to mulch,” said Ruvelcaba. “What you don’t want is a volcano pushed up against the bark. It promotes a lot of problems like disease and pest infestation. It traps a lot of moisture at the base. When you use mulch, you will want to come away from the bark quite a bit so that you can see a nice flare right where that bark meets the ground. Then just level it out nice and smooth and that will help retain moisture for the tree.”

Another thing to consider is reflective heat damage to trees. Ruvelcaba recommends getting a white tree-safe paint.

“When you have a tree that’s planted too close to blacktop or a sidewalk, the sun will hit that blacktop and reflect heat onto the bark,” said Ruvelcaba. “So you can see this guy here is getting hammered. He’s having a hard time with the heat. The paint will stop any burning or scalding from happening. I would also say to wait to do any major pruning until the winter months. It takes all the living tissue away from the trees and makes them easier to burn and more susceptible to disease.”

