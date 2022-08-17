Portland Parks & Rec. introduces price reducing membership program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Parks & Recreation has announced a new membership program called Access Pass, aimed at providing discounts. The pass will be valid for Parks and Rec. community center and pool passes, drop-in admissions, registered activities, personal training, educational preschool, and afterschool programs beginning Oct. 3.

Funded by the Parks Local Option Levy, Access Pass will allow reduced pricing up to 90% off on Portland Parks & Recreation programs and admissions offered by PP&R’s Recreation and Environmental Education departments.

“Recreation is for everyone, and we will not let cost can be a barrier to taking part in all our parks system has to offer,” says Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio. “The Access Pass allows every Portlander to participate in exercise, arts and craft endeavors, classes, camps, and more to enhance their physical and mental well-being.”

The pass is valid for 12 months from the date of enrollment. For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.