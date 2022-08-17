Portland Trail Blazers announce schedule for 2022-23 season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers have announced their schedule for the 2022-23 regular season.

The regular season will kick off on the road at Sacramento on Wednesday, October 19, before returning to Moda Center for their home opener against Phoenix on Friday, October 21. The season finale will take place on Sunday, April 9, at Moda Center against the 2022 NBA Champion Gold State Warriors.

All 82 Blazers games will be televised by ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus, or on national carriers. The team on Wednesday also announced a partnership with Evoca TV which will provide fans in Oregon and southwest Washington a “new and affordable way to watch their favorite regional sports teams on television including access to all games on ROOT SPORTS and ROOT SPORTS Plus.”

To view the entire 2022-23 regular season schedule for the Blazers, click here.

Season ticket holder presales begin on Monday, August 22. Single game tickets will be available to the public on Thursday, August 25.

