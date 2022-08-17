These are the most charitable places in Oregon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Have you ever wondered where all the generous people are in Oregon? Well, wonder no longer. You found the right place.

A new study ranked the top 10 counties in Oregon for charitable contributions.

The study by SmartAssett, a financial advising firm, measured how much money people in each Oregon county donate as a percentage of their net income as well as the proportion of people in those counties who make charitable donations.

According to the study, Clackamas County ranked as the most generous place in Oregon.

For a look at how the top counties in Oregon stack up, check out the table below:

The most charitable places in Oregon. (SmartAsset)

To calculate the amount of money that people donate as a percentage of their income, they first calculated the net income for everyone in each county. To do this, they looked at tax return data and accounted for federal, state and local taxes paid. They also accounted for deductible entries, including mortgage interest, mortgage points and mortgage insurance payments. They then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income to see the amount of money residents in each county have donated relative to their income.

Next, they measured the total number of individual tax returns that show charitable contributions and divided that by the total number of individual tax returns in each county. This gave the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.

They then indexed and equally weighted the two factors to yield our Most Charitable Places Index.

