Thieves make off with Oregon Forestry Service fire watching equipment

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Thieves recently broke into a fire lookout tower in northeast Jackson County and stole fire detection equipment that the Oregon Forestry Service uses to spot fires.

The department stole cameras that the department uses to monitor rural areas. They said in a Facebook post that they were ordering new equipment but it would take several days or weeks to arrive and be installed.

Security camera footage captured on the fire tower, shows two people with face coverings, wearing dark clothing ascending the fire tower’s ladder and opening a wooden hatch to climb on the tower before removing the camera.

People who may happen to see the gear for sale or who recognize the people in the security footage should notify the Jackson County Sheriff Oregon’s office.

