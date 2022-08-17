Two hot days ahead for Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland metro area has now gone back-to-back days with highs of 90 degrees at PDX, and temperatures will only turn warmer from here.

It’s already a warm morning Wednesday across the metro area with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s. Expect to see increasing clouds, but they probably won’t arrive early enough to slow down the warm up. Highs should reach the upper 90s across most of the metro area. Temps may be a touch cooler (mid to upper 90s) in the central Willamette Valley due to clouds arriving a bit earlier.

The aforementioned clouds are linked to a monsoonal surge pushing in from the south. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, mainly in the Cascades. Those clouds will be around for much of the day Thursday, likely holding temperatures down a couple degrees. It’ll still feel hot and humid out there with highs in the mid 90s.

While most of the Willamette Valley should stay dry over the next few days, some high resolution computer models are hinting at some moisture spilling west of the Cascades. It’s possible we’ll see some nocturnal showers between Thursday night and Friday. The FOX 12 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on it and will let you know if anything drastic changes to the forecast.

A big rush of cool air will push in from the coast by Friday morning, bringing a thicker marine layer and cooling temperatures. Highs should only reach the mid 80s Friday with a gradually clearing sky.

Looking ahead, highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday before things really start to warm up again.

