Vancouver police seek help finding missing teen with autism

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Tristian Witt, 16, left his home in Vancouver at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not say where his home was located in Vancouver.

According to police, Witt is autistic and suffers from disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. He is also dependent on medication.

Witt is described as white, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with light blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light blue pajama pants with a shark print design.

Anyone with information about Witt’s location is asked to contact 911.

