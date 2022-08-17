Vancouver police seek help finding missing teen with autism

Tristian Witt
Tristian Witt(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:12 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Tristian Witt, 16, left his home in Vancouver at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not say where his home was located in Vancouver.

According to police, Witt is autistic and suffers from disruptive mood dysregulation disorder. He is also dependent on medication.

Witt is described as white, 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, with light blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light blue pajama pants with a shark print design.

Anyone with information about Witt’s location is asked to contact 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-day Forecast
Two hot days ahead for Portland metro area
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver.
Deadly car crash into utility pole, house in Vancouver
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heatwave
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heatwave.
Portland business owner explains how to keep trees healthy during a heat wave