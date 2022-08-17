Wanted man arrested after officer-involved shooting, standoff in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 8 p.m., the Focused Intervention Team was conducting a mission to arrest 49-year-old Robert Connelly who was wanted on several federal and state warrants for gun crimes and sexual assault.

Police said Connelly pointed a gun at FIT officers in the 8200 block of Southeast Lambert Street and officers fired their weapons at him in response. Connelly ran into a nearby business and barricaded himself inside.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and convinced Connelly to surrender peacefully, according to police.

Connelly was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, three counts of menacing with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree escape, and felon in possession of a firearm.

No one was injured during the shooting, police said.

“Once again, our officers have been put in harm’s way while attempting to keep our community safe. I’m grateful for their hard work and heroism, and that they get to return safely to their loved ones tonight. I’m also proud that their dedication and vigilance has led to this violent offender being taken off of our streets,” stated East Precinct Commander Erica Hurley.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Meghan Burkeen at Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-220929.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.